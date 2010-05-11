Highway 135 Paving Project to Begin Monday

A paving project on Highway 135 (Orcutt Expressway) from Clark Avenue to Lakeview Road/Skyway Drive will begin Monday.

The paving will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the overnight hours Monday through Friday next week.

There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions during this paving operation. Motorists should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

This paving is part of the Highway 135 Orcutt Median Barrier Project, which includes a widening of the shoulders and improvements to the traffic signals.

The contractor for the $1.5 million project is Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria. This project is expected to be completed this summer.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.