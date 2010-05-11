Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:31 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Nonprofits Face Deadline to Protect Tax Exempt Status

Some organizations must file a return or notice with the IRS by Monday

By Ashley Schapitl | May 11, 2010 | 7:59 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday urged Central Coast nonprofit organizations to verify their nonprofit status. Under the Pension Protection Act of 2006, nonprofits must file a return or notice with the IRS.

Nonprofits that have not filed a return in the past three years are in danger of losing their tax exempt status next Monday, May 17.

If an organization loses tax exempt status, it is required to pay income taxes, and donors are unable to deduct donations from their returns.

“I want to ensure that all of the nonprofits that do such great work on the Central Coast know about this deadline and are able to protect their tax exempt status,” Capps said.

Click here to search a database of local community nonprofits that may be at risk of losing their nonprofit status.

The smallest nonprofits, those with gross receipts normally less than $25,000, only need to fill out Form 990-N, also known as the e-Postcard, to protect their tax-exempt status. Completing the e-Postcard requires the eight items listed below:

» Employer identification number (EIN), also known as a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN)

» Tax year

» Legal name and mailing address

» Any other names the organization uses

» Name and address of a principal officer

» Web site address, if the organization has one

» Confirmation that the organization’s annual gross receipts are normally $25,000 or less

» If applicable, a statement that the organization has terminated or is terminating (going out of business)

Click here for more information.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 