Public Invited to Weigh In on Permit Appeal for West Beach Festival

Written comments can be submitted before the Parks and Recreation Commission's May 19 hearing

The city of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission will consider the appeal by Jeremy and Joshua Pemberton, on behalf of Twiin Productions, of the Parks & Recreation Department’s denial of a special event permit for the 2010 West Beach Music & Arts Festival.

The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 in the Council Chambers at Santa Barbara City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and address verbal comments to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Written comments — which will become part of the public record — also are welcome and should be addressed to the Parks and Recreation Commission, c/o .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or P.O. Box 1990, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-1990.

Written comments submitted by Tuesday, May 18 will be presented to the commission in time for the hearing.

To be placed on a mailing list for future agendas about this item, call Karla Megill, executive assistant, at 805.564.5430.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.