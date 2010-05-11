Raoul Textiles to Open State Street Showroom

New leasing activity on lower State Street brings world-renowned company Raoul Textiles to the fingertips of Santa Barbara locals and tourists.

Stephen Leider and Jarod King of Lee & Associates Central Coast represented all parties in the lease of 3,800 square feet of retail space to the Santa Barbara-based company.

Soon to be located at 136 State St., Raoul Textiles will bring its signature style and quality fabrics to the new showroom for all to enjoy.

Sally McQuillan started the company in 1981 with her late husband, Tim McQuillan, and has gone on to receive several design awards and accolades for her “fiercely inventive” fabrics. Traditionally, only high-end designers have had access to her innovative designs through the Pacific Design Center showroom in Los Angeles, which is the company’s only other retail outlet. However, the new showroom aims to capture the retail market for their products, providing universal access to these hand-crafted textiles.

In addition to the owners’ excitement of having their space at 136 State St. rented, they are happy to have such a fabulous tenant. The deal signifies that the long-struggling beach end of State Street is showing signs of life. Even with the challenges of uncertainty created by the La Entrada property, as well as the economy, the company looks forward to its newest debut in such a landmark building, while equally bringing synergy to the area.

Lee & Associates Central Coast provides high-quality commercial real estate brokerage services, with offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

— Natalie Wagner is the marketing director for Lee & Associates Central Coast. She can be reached at 805.560.3306 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .