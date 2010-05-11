Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested in Easter Shooting in Lompoc

Witness statements lead sheriff's detectives to a Compton man

By Drew Sugars | May 11, 2010 | 8:34 p.m.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man on Easter Sunday during a large party on a ranch east of Lompoc.

Oscar Isidro Corona
Oscar Isidro Corona

About 5:39 p.m. April 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a party on private property on the 2300 block of Sweeney Road east of Lompoc.

According to witnesses, as the party of up to 300 attendees was ending, a group of people from Lompoc got into a confrontation with a group of people from Compton. As tempers flared, members of each group began throwing rocks at each other. At one point, a 22-year old man from Lompoc was injured when a rock hit him in the face.

At about the same time, witnesses say a young male adult reportedly pointed a handgun at an 18-year-old male and fired multiple shots. One bullet hit the victim in the leg before the shooter fled with several other males. Other party attendees drove the victim to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Over the course of five weeks, sheriff’s detectives have interviewed witnesses and followed leads that lead to suspect Oscar Isidro Corona, 31, of Compton.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for two locations in Compton. On Monday morning, detectives contacted Corona at one of the locations in Compton where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $50,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 