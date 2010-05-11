Suspect Arrested in Easter Shooting in Lompoc

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man on Easter Sunday during a large party on a ranch east of Lompoc.

About 5:39 p.m. April 4, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a party on private property on the 2300 block of Sweeney Road east of Lompoc.

According to witnesses, as the party of up to 300 attendees was ending, a group of people from Lompoc got into a confrontation with a group of people from Compton. As tempers flared, members of each group began throwing rocks at each other. At one point, a 22-year old man from Lompoc was injured when a rock hit him in the face.

At about the same time, witnesses say a young male adult reportedly pointed a handgun at an 18-year-old male and fired multiple shots. One bullet hit the victim in the leg before the shooter fled with several other males. Other party attendees drove the victim to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

Over the course of five weeks, sheriff’s detectives have interviewed witnesses and followed leads that lead to suspect Oscar Isidro Corona, 31, of Compton.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for two locations in Compton. On Monday morning, detectives contacted Corona at one of the locations in Compton where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for assault with a firearm. Bail was set at $50,000.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.