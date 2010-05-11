Tony Winterbauer: Measure L Would Provide Funding, Hope for School District

Voters worried about their struggling schools can bemoan the budget crisis and misplaced priorities in Sacramento. However, if they live in the Hope Elementary School District, they can take matters into their own hands by passing Measure L in the June 8 election. I strongly urge that they do.

Measure L is a school bond that would raise $8 million to improve the education of all children on our three elementary campuses — Hope, Monte Vista and Vieja Valley schools — without raising taxes. This is a unique opportunity that will make funds available for four vital areas: technology for our children, solar power, a new library and a new performance stage.

The measure is able to provide these funds without raising taxes by extending a current tax on properties until 2053. This minimal $9 per $100,000 of assessed value on properties was originally set to expire in 2026.

Passage of Measure L would allow the Hope Elementary School District to lock in more than $650,000 in expiring energy credits from a state plan funded by electric companies. These credits are only available to schools that already have an approved application to convert to solar power. Coupled with an estimated $65,000-plus in energy savings each year, the district would add a much-needed $900,000 to its general fund in the first five years alone. Not only would the addition of solar power reduce the energy consumption of the district, it would fit in with the school district’s desire to educate our students about the importance of being stewards of the environment.

Technology is becoming a greater necessity in order for students to succeed. Not only do computers fascinate and engage students in new ways, computer skills will be vital to them for their school and work careers. We have piloted laptop programs for upper graders on two campuses, supported by parent donations. The results have been exceptional: students collaborate more, conduct real-world research and are able to unlock all the lessons that accompany their traditional textbooks. It is a more profound educational experience for each student. Funds generated by your support of Measure L would provide for the up-to-date technology tools needed to properly educate all of our students for years to come.

The two infrastructure upgrades we would be able to provide with the passage of Measure L are necessary and long overdue. The library on our Monte Vista campus resides in a portable classroom. Similarly, the multipurpose room on our Vieja Valley campus lacks a stage for performing arts, an important part of each child’s experience, whether it is music, theater or assemblies. Measure L would provide the funds to complete these projects.

As a basic aid district, Hope keeps local property taxes in our school district. The proceeds from Measure L also would directly benefit those who pay the taxes by improving their local schools, supporting the students and raising property values within district boundaries. Like all education bonds, Measure L would provide for an annual audit and an independent committee to monitor and oversee that the funds are correctly allocated.

Due to the clear benefits, tight controls and its favorable financial structure, the community has roundly endorsed Measure L. The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, Santa Barbara local officials and more than 400 community leaders, parents, business owners, principals and teachers have given their support to Measure L .

Click here to view a full list of supporters.

In these difficult times, Measure L would provide needed budget relief to keep the Hope district among the highest performing in California. More than that, it is a measure that would fund the infrastructure needs of today while preparing our students for the challenges of tomorrow. I hope you’ll join me in giving Measure L your support in the June 8 election.

— Tony Winterbauer is board president for the Hope Elementary School District and chairman of the Citizens for Hope, Yes on Measure L Committee.