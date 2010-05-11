UCSB Running Series to Donate $10,000 to Alumni Association Scholarship Fund

The check will be presented at an awards reception Thursday

The 2010 UCSB Running Series presented by Citrix Online will present a check for $10,000 to the UCSB Alumni Association Student Scholarship Fund at an awards reception at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Mosher Alumni House.

The UCSB Running Series had a combined total of nearly 800 runners in the three-race series. Thanks to this great participation, as well as support from sponsors, the series was able to raise $10,000 for students in need of financial aid.

The UCSB Alumni Association Scholarship Fund is an endowed fund that will benefit current UCSB students, thus helping Gaucho students in perpetuity.

“Given the rising costs of attending UCSB and the challenging economic situation, there has never been a more important time to support Gaucho students,” said Mark French, director of scholarships and outreach for the UCSB Alumni Association. “Thanks to the generosity of these runners, many outstanding students will choose to attend UCSB, will be able to finish their educations at UCSB and will graduate from UCSB with less educational debt.”

The reception also will honor the overall series champions. On the men’s side, it was UCSB post-grad Jimmy O’Dea taking home the championship over last year’s winner, Eric Forte. Former ACC-standout Sean Burris finished third. On the women’s side, Catherine Murillo and emerging fitness coach sensation Jenny Schatzle were named co-champions, and Betsy Spaulding took the bronze.

The reception is free, and food and drink will be served.

— John Lofthus is assistant director of the UCSB Alumni Association.