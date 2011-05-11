Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:02 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Allied Waste Services Donates $7,500 for Goleta Ice Skating Rink

The gift will help with the construction of a permanent, public facility at Girsh Park

By Daniella Elghanayan for Allied Waste Services | May 11, 2011 | 3:52 p.m.

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara has made a $7,500 donation to the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, a community nonprofit organization that is developing a permanent, public ice skating arena at Girsh Park in Goleta.

With the community’s help, the fundraising effort has moved past the $3 million mark and is seeking bidders for its design-build phase. The entire project is estimated to cost about $8 million.

The skating rink — called “Ice in Paradise” — will be the only ice skating facility between Oxnard and San Jose, providing year-round recreation for people of all ages. The complex plan is to have a full-size sheet of ice and also a smaller junior rink.

“We know many people will get a great deal of enjoyment out of the facility.” said Stephen MacIntosh, Allied’s general manager. “Who knows — maybe someone from our own community might become the next Olympic medalist or all-star hockey player. We live here, and we work here, so if we can all pitch in to help the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association reach their funding goal, we’ll get to skate here, too.”

Those interested in contributing to the GSBISA can contact Ada Conner, capital campaign director, at 805.879.1552 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for more information.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 