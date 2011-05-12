Man Hurt in Fall from Highway 101 Bridge in Carpinteria

Witnesses report that he was driving erratically before he either fell or jumped

A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he apparently fell or jumped from the Rincon Road/Highway 150 overpass onto Highway 101 in Carpinteria.

Multiple passersby called 9-1-1 about 3:30 p.m. to report the incident, and personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene.

The injured man was located near the edge of the northbound lanes of Highway 101 and transported via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said witnesses reported that the man was in a white pickup truck driving erratically on northbound Highway 101 when he pulled off the Rincon Road off-ramp and parked in the middle of the overpass after a near-collision with another vehicle. Sugars said it’s not clear whether the man jumped or fell from the bridge.

The man is believed to be in his early 50s and from Northern California, but sheriff’s deputies are working to confirm his identity.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.