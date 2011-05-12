Santa Barbara County Jurors Won’t Be Involved in Oxnard Teen Murder Trial After All

Jurors from Los Angeles County, not Santa Barbara County, will be used for a Ventura County murder case in which a teenager is accused of shooting a classmate, court officials said.

Brandon McInerney, 17, is charged with the execution-style shooting of Larry King, 15, during a Feb. 12, 2008, computer lab class at Oxnard’s E.O. Green Junior High School. The case is classified as a hate crime since McInerney allegedly held white supremacist views and King had identified himself as gay.

As of now, Ventura County Superior Court will probably select jurors from Chatsworth, according to assistant executive officer Robert Sherman. Jurors will either be bused in or the entire trial could be moved to Chatsworth, but no final decisions have been made, he said.

Given the case’s publicity, Ventura County Superior Court officials may pursue a change in venue, which can be achieved by moving the trial or, in rare cases, import a jury from another area.

Santa Barbara County jurors were going to be used last year, but postponements pushed the trial date to June 20. Santa Barbara County Superior Court executive officer Gary Blair said the end of the budget year is a difficult time to stage a high-profile case with additional security.

“We’ve had enough high-profile cases, so I’m happy to let L.A. take care of it,” he said.

The practice of moving jury selection instead of a trial is rather uncommon, but not unheard of.

A jury is being imported in a current Florida case in which a young mother is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter. A jury is being selected from 100 miles away and sequestered near the court for two months, according to The New York Times.

