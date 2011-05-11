Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:04 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Monroe Students to Form ‘Walking Bus’ for Walk and Roll to School Day

Tuesday's event is designed to promote alternate forms of transportation

By Angela Magness for the Monroe Elementary School PTA | May 11, 2011 | 3:13 p.m.

Next Tuesday, May 17, former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will join Monroe Elementary School students for their annual Walk and Roll to School Day.

Blum will escort the “Walking School Bus,” which will meet at Escondido Park at 7:50 a.m. and continue down Flora Vista Drive to Monroe.

The PTA sponsors a Walk and Roll to School Day every year to promote alternate forms of transportation. The benefits are many, but the goal is to get children to exercise and enjoy the walk along the way.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 14 percent of young people participate in zero physical activity in the course of their day. The number of overweight children ages 6 to 11 has doubled during the past 30 years.

Walking builds healthy bones, stronger muscles and joints, in addition to burning fat and producing lean muscle. For children, exercise increases positive self-image and contributes to their social and emotional development by increasing a sense of autonomy.

The impact on health and well-being is great, but so is the impact on the environment. Walking and bike-riding decrease fossil fuel use as well as CO2 and other emissions. Roadway congestion is decreased, and safe routes to school are more effectively established with non-motor transportation.

“We hope everyone can take part in Walk and Roll to School Day,” said Cricket Wood, president of the Monroe PTA. “It is part of a national effort to promote health, preserve the environment and raise awareness about how great it can be to get out of our cars and walk and roll to school.”

For more information, click here or call 805.966.7023.

— Angela Magness represents the Monroe Elementary School PTA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 