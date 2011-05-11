Monroe Students to Form ‘Walking Bus’ for Walk and Roll to School Day

Next Tuesday, May 17, former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum will join Monroe Elementary School students for their annual Walk and Roll to School Day.

Blum will escort the “Walking School Bus,” which will meet at Escondido Park at 7:50 a.m. and continue down Flora Vista Drive to Monroe.

The PTA sponsors a Walk and Roll to School Day every year to promote alternate forms of transportation. The benefits are many, but the goal is to get children to exercise and enjoy the walk along the way.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 14 percent of young people participate in zero physical activity in the course of their day. The number of overweight children ages 6 to 11 has doubled during the past 30 years.

Walking builds healthy bones, stronger muscles and joints, in addition to burning fat and producing lean muscle. For children, exercise increases positive self-image and contributes to their social and emotional development by increasing a sense of autonomy.

The impact on health and well-being is great, but so is the impact on the environment. Walking and bike-riding decrease fossil fuel use as well as CO2 and other emissions. Roadway congestion is decreased, and safe routes to school are more effectively established with non-motor transportation.

“We hope everyone can take part in Walk and Roll to School Day,” said Cricket Wood, president of the Monroe PTA. “It is part of a national effort to promote health, preserve the environment and raise awareness about how great it can be to get out of our cars and walk and roll to school.”

For more information, click here or call 805.966.7023.

— Angela Magness represents the Monroe Elementary School PTA.