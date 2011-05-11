City of Santa Barbara to Use Tax Revenue to Cover Fire Department Overtime Costs

High number of retirements and injuries add up to $850,000 in unexpected expenses

The City of Santa Barbara expects to come out of the fiscal year at break-even or a few hundred thousand dollars ahead, Finance Director Bob Samario told the City Council on Tuesday.

He said an $904,000 in unbudgeted expenses will be compensated with higher-than-estimated sales and bed taxes.

Unexpected overtime costs for the Fire Department have added up to $850,000 since July because of an unusually large number of retirements and injury-related absences.

The 12 retirements this year were more than Chief Pat McElroy, in his 30th year with the department, said he had ever seen.

The department lost 350 years of collective experience, McElroy said, adding that it would take 50 current employees to get to that figure. To keep up with staffing needs, 10 firefighters were hired laterally from other departments to cut down on training time. After an eight-week academy, “they graduated and they were working the next day,” he said.

Constant staffing requirements — at three people per firehouse — also contribute to the overtime costs. Overtime costs are still less expensive than hiring more employees because of benefits, McElroy said.

The department has logged 6,500 to 7,000 hours of injuries so far this year, compared with 2,600 for all of 2010.

The number of serious health issues such as cancer, heart attacks and joint injuries requiring surgery has been an aberration this year. Fewer than 50 percent of the injuries are work-related, but McElroy said the department has implemented more fitness and wellness programs to address the oddly high number this year.

The other $54,000 in unexpected costs came from the City Attorney’s Office. An assistant city attorney left and was paid $91,000 in accrued vacation and sick leave

