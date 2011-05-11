Harding to Host Screening of ‘Race to Nowhere’ Education Documentary

May 23 event will include a panel discussion of the film

Harding University Partnership School will host a screening of the documentary Race to Nowhere at 6:15 p.m. May 23 at the school, 1625 Robbins St. in Santa Barbara.

Race to Nowhere is a call to action for families, educators and policy makers to challenge current assumptions on how to best prepare the youth of America to become healthy, bright, contributing and leading citizens.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion led by Jane Close Conoley, dean of the UCSB Gevirtz School of Education.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

