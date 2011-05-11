Harding to Host Screening of ‘Race to Nowhere’ Education Documentary
May 23 event will include a panel discussion of the film
By Race to Nowhere | May 11, 2011 | 3:46 p.m.
Harding University Partnership School will host a screening of the documentary Race to Nowhere at 6:15 p.m. May 23 at the school, 1625 Robbins St. in Santa Barbara.
Race to Nowhere is a call to action for families, educators and policy makers to challenge current assumptions on how to best prepare the youth of America to become healthy, bright, contributing and leading citizens.
The screening will be followed by a panel discussion led by Jane Close Conoley, dean of the UCSB Gevirtz School of Education.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Click here to purchase tickets online or for more information.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.