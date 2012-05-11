Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:28 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Rotary Club to Honor Fire District Mechanic John Badaracco

He will receive the Vocational Service/Public Safety Award for his service and contributions to the community

By Geri Ventura for the Montecito Fire Protection District | May 11, 2012 | 1:48 p.m.

John Badaracco, who has been with the Montecito Fire Protection District since 2004, will be honored next Tuesday by the Montecito Rotary Club for his exceptional service and contributions to the community.

Although his job title is fire district mechanic, Badaracco has taken on many other tasks to expand his contributions to the fire district, including radio programming, development of the district’s communication plans and dispatch.

Fire Chief Chip Hickman said he is “extremely proud of John’s accomplishments and willingness to go above and beyond. He is an outstanding employee that exemplifies dedication and commitment to our fire district and to the Montecito community as a whole.”

Badaracco is a member of the California Central Coast Incident Management Team 7, and is qualified as equipment manager and ground support unit leader. He is currently working on expanding his qualifications to include logistics section chief.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by my department and the Rotary Club,” Badaracco said. “I truly enjoy working at Montecito Fire and serving the Montecito community.”

The Rotary Club presents its Vocational Service/Public Safety Award to men and women serving the community who have exemplified outstanding professional achievement and high ethical standards in the performance of his or her duties.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.

