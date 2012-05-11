Santa Maria Man Facing Felony Charges After Marijuana Raid

Detectives seize hundreds of plants, as well as 12 Kinkade paintings believed to have been purchased with drug profits

A Santa Maria man faces felony charges after his arrest on suspicion of growing hundreds of marijuana plants at an office/warehouse he leased on the 500 block of West Betteravia Road.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said 41-year-old Jesse Adam Delacruz is also suspected of selling large amounts of marijuana outside the guidelines of the Compassionate Use Act.

Sheriff’s narcotics detectives served search warrants Tuesday afternoon at both the Betteravia warehouse and Delacruz’s home on the 1000 block of Cortez Drive in Santa Maria, according to Sugars.

He said that during the search of the warehouse, detectives recovered more than 800 marijuana plants and more than six pounds of processed marijuana, along with an illegal short barrel shotgun.

Also recovered were items believed to have been purchased using illegal drug selling profits, Sugars said, including a 2004 Dodge Viper, electronics, and 12 paintings by artist Thomas Kinkade valued at more than $30,000.

Delacruz was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Barbara Jail on felony charges of cultivating more than 25 pounds of marijuana, possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana for sales and possession of an illegal firearm.

Delacruz posted his $50,000 bail and was released Wednesday.

