Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Named ‘Champion Provider’

Child Health and Disability Prevention Program honors SBNC with three awards

The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics was recently named a Champion Provider by the Child Health and Disability Prevention Program.

SBNC was named as a “Clinic Where Children Come First,” and received three awards from CHDP for its high level of service.

SBNC’s Eastside Neighborhood Clinic received the award for the Best Office Management. Paola Santiago, office manager at the Eastside Neighborhood Clinic, received accolades from CHDP for “maintaining a very well organized and child friendly clinic.”

The Westside Neighborhood Clinic received the award for the Best Efficient Use of Space for its utilization of limited space.

The Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic received theaward for the Best Immunization Practice for its “child friendly” and “gentle environment.”

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.