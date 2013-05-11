Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Words of Advice for Graduation Day Speakers

By Mark Shields | May 11, 2013 | 10:45 p.m.

Once again, graduation time is upon us. By some iron rule, every graduation must have a graduation speaker, whose role has been compared to that of the corpse at a great Irish wake: His presence is deemed necessary for the event to be take place, but other than that, precious little is expected from him.

The odds are pretty good that more people could name the United States’ last 10 vice presidents* than could tell you who spoke at their own graduation.

As someone who has more than once tested the patience and exceeded the attention span of a captive audience, I modestly offer some suggestions for the prospective graduation speaker. First, remember that the ceremony can run long, the day can be warm and the chairs can be hard. President Franklin Roosevelt, a man who knew how to give a successful speech, may have had this in mind when he advised: “Be sincere, be brief, be seated.”

Former Vice President Hubert Humphrey, a gifted but long-winded speaker, was reminded by his wife, Muriel, “Hubert, a speech does not need to be eternal to be immortal.” An old-timer once counseled me that “if you don’t know what to talk about, then talk about three minutes.”

Begin by reassuring the audience that you will not tax their forbearance with an opener: “As King Henry VIII said to each of his six wives, ‘Don’t worry. I won’t keep you long.’”

The graduation speaker’s duty is to provide some rules or advice for the graduates. The first is to urge them to pay attention and some respect to their parents or the elders who have helped them through the recent years. Mark Twain put it perfectly: “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant, I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years. “

Give the grads some practical guidance. For example, “You will never be permanently happy with a roommate or a life companion who insists on pronouncing the ‘d’ in Wednesday.”

Or this: “In every political campaign you will ever find yourself in, there will always, without fail, be somebody on your side you wish devoutly was on the other side.” Conrad Hilton, after a successful lifetime in the hotel business, was once asked what he had learned, and his answer: “Always keep the shower curtain inside the bathtub.”

Graduates, how many times have you been told that “life is not like college”? Actually, that is true. Life is not like college. No, actually life is a lot more like high school.

For that reason, the story about the great philosopher William James’ son, also named William but called Billy, is appropriate for the occasion. Young Billy, then about 21, was asking all those vexing questions that young people have forever asked about how and what to do with his life. Billy wrote his uncle, the great novelist Henry James, for his wisdom. Henry James wrote his nephew: “Three things, Bill, three things I tell you to do in life. The first thing is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third thing is to be kind.”

And remember, it is impossible at breakfast to over-tip the waitress. Congratulations!

*Last 10 vice presidents: Joe Biden, Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Dan Quayle, George H.W. Bush, Walter Mondale, Nelson Rockefeller, Gerald Ford, Spiro Agnew and Hubert Humphrey.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 