Letter to the Editor: Obama Uses Death of bin Laden for Political Gain

Osama bin Laden, the terrorist scourge who created al-Qaeda, the organization that murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11, is dead. He was shot and killed by Special Operation Forces outside Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The heroes were the brave Navy SEALS, the persistence of intelligence officials and former President George W. Bush, whose national security policies led to the end of bin Laden’s rule.

Shifting reality, narcissistic President Barack Obama claimed credit, using the successful mission to rebuild his sagging poll numbers and relaunching his re-election campaign with photo-ops that included students who instantly appeared outside the White House cheering the revealing, “Yes, we can.”

In his speech to the nation, his first-ever visit to ground zero and his visit with the Navy SEALS, he made it clear that it was all about him. Not only were these actions unpresidential, they were embarrassing.

There are other troubling aspects involving President Obama. Why has he continuously divulged so much information that clearly puts America, U.S. citizens, national security and the heroic Navy SEALS in danger? And why was bin Laden given a 45-minute funeral ceremony that included washing his body, putting a white shroud around him and reciting rituals in accordance with Sharia law? Did the people whose bodies he ordered incinerated on 9/11 and in other attacks by al-Qaeda get the same respect? Was this outrageous burial ceremony an attempt to appease the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda and Hamas?

In the days after bin Laden’s killing, details came out about how the military finally tracked him down. According to CIA Director Leon Panetta and Rep. Peter King, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, it was the security policies of President Bush, including enhanced interrogation techniques, Guantanamo and using drones in Pakistan that were directly responsible for finding bin Laden.

Fortunately for our country, President Obama was unsuccessful when he issued an executive order to ban enhancement interrogation techniques, tried to close Gitmo and pretended there were no terrorists. He did nothing to prevent leaks, including Wikileaks, and has supported Attorney General Eric Holder’s attempts to prosecute CIA operatives who interrogated terrorists that led to bin Laden, even though they had been previously cleared. To claim credit for something that you have tried to prevent is either acute memory loss or schizophrenia at its most virile.

In conclusion, like most Americans, I am happy bin Laden is no longer alive, but I feel that the way President Obama handled the situation was self-serving, used for political gain and endangered us all.

The war on terror is not over. Al-Qaeda has promised revenge. Congress must assume leadership and demand that President Obama and Attorney General Holder use every method they can to protect America, including defending our borders. Nothing else will suffice.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria