Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:47 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Obama Uses Death of bin Laden for Political Gain

By Diana Thorn | May 12, 2011 | 12:52 a.m.

Osama bin Laden, the terrorist scourge who created al-Qaeda, the organization that murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11, is dead. He was shot and killed by Special Operation Forces outside Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The heroes were the brave Navy SEALS, the persistence of intelligence officials and former President George W. Bush, whose national security policies led to the end of bin Laden’s rule.

Shifting reality, narcissistic President Barack Obama claimed credit, using the successful mission to rebuild his sagging poll numbers and relaunching his re-election campaign with photo-ops that included students who instantly appeared outside the White House cheering the revealing, “Yes, we can.”

In his speech to the nation, his first-ever visit to ground zero and his visit with the Navy SEALS, he made it clear that it was all about him. Not only were these actions unpresidential, they were embarrassing.

There are other troubling aspects involving President Obama. Why has he continuously divulged so much information that clearly puts America, U.S. citizens, national security and the heroic Navy SEALS in danger? And why was bin Laden given a 45-minute funeral ceremony that included washing his body, putting a white shroud around him and reciting rituals in accordance with Sharia law? Did the people whose bodies he ordered incinerated on 9/11 and in other attacks by al-Qaeda get the same respect? Was this outrageous burial ceremony an attempt to appease the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda and Hamas?

In the days after bin Laden’s killing, details came out about how the military finally tracked him down. According to CIA Director Leon Panetta and Rep. Peter King, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, it was the security policies of President Bush, including enhanced interrogation techniques, Guantanamo and using drones in Pakistan that were directly responsible for finding bin Laden.

Fortunately for our country, President Obama was unsuccessful when he issued an executive order to ban enhancement interrogation techniques, tried to close Gitmo and pretended there were no terrorists. He did nothing to prevent leaks, including Wikileaks, and has supported Attorney General Eric Holder’s attempts to prosecute CIA operatives who interrogated terrorists that led to bin Laden, even though they had been previously cleared. To claim credit for something that you have tried to prevent is either acute memory loss or schizophrenia at its most virile.

In conclusion, like most Americans, I am happy bin Laden is no longer alive, but I feel that the way President Obama handled the situation was self-serving, used for political gain and endangered us all.

The war on terror is not over. Al-Qaeda has promised revenge. Congress must assume leadership and demand that President Obama and Attorney General Holder use every method they can to protect America, including defending our borders. Nothing else will suffice.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 