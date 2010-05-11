Lora Taylor Named Manager of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Montecito Branch

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed Lora Taylor, vice president, as manager of the bank’s branch on Coast Village Road in Montecito.

With 20 years of banking experience, Taylor has provided diverse financial solutions, unparalleled service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of retail banking.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 2004, she worked at Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank.

“Lora combines her expertise in financial services with professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Chris DeVries, senior vice president and regional manager for SBB&T’s Santa Barbara County branch offices. “She has extensive knowledge of our organization and works closely with her clients to provide solutions that meet their banking needs in a timely and accurate manner. We are fortunate to have a person of Lora’s caliber as manager of our Coast Village Road branch in Montecito.”

Taylor has two daughters and a new granddaughter. She enjoys traveling around the United States and abroad with her husband and is an enthusiastic sports fan.

She is also active in the community and volunteers regularly at events for United Way and other local organizations.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.