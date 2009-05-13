Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Boys’ Tennis: Don Conquers Charger In Singles Final

Santa Barbara's Chase Melton and Dos Pueblos' Sasha Gryaznov duel in a hard-fought match

By Liz Frech | May 13, 2009 | 12:01 a.m.

After two postponements because of the Jesusita Fire, the Channel League Singles Final took place Tuesday at Cathedral Oaks Club between Sasha Gryaznov of Dos Pueblos and Chase Melton of Santa Barbara.

Under clear skies and decent air quality, the match got under way. Both players went for all of their shots from the first minute of the match, which lasted nearly two and a half hours.

Consistency was the key to winning the match. In the first set, with a few balls spraying out, Gryaznov (No. 49 B18s, Southern California) fell behind 0-2. He regrouped, served big and began to keep his “line drives” in the court, placing them at the baseline and at the corners with a well-executed inside-out forehand. At times, he took over the net and sent angled volleys away from Melton (No. 39 B18s, Southern California).

Gryaznov kept the momentum going and, gradually, the score changed in his favor, from 1-2, 2-3, 3-4, 4-4, 5-4 and 6-4.

In the second set, the momentum shifted in Melton’s favor. He changed his shirt, drank water, cranked up his serves and strokes, and let out incredible passing shots. Gryaznov snagged two games after a five-game deficit. Melton won that set 2-6.

Also, during that set, Gryaznov experienced severe leg cramps and did his best to continue in spite of the pain. During the three-minute medical timeout, Gryaznov stretched his leg and his father, Mikhail, tended to him. Gryaznov drank more Gatorade along with “bites” of mustard and a granola bar. For a brief time, the cramps lessened.

In the third set, the momentum stayed with Melton, who fired up his well-placed serves and groundies. The cramps returned when Gryaznov was serving at “ad in” when the game score was 1-5. Eventually, that set was retired.

Both players shook hands and exhibited fine sportsmanship. Spectators from both teams enjoyed the high-caliber match.

Way to go, Chargers and Dons!

Final score: Chase Melton (Santa Barbara) defeated Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) 4-6, 6-2, 5-1 (retired)

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

