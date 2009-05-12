Education Celebration to Honor the Work of Teachers

Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year will be announced at the May 27 event

Crystal Apple Awards, instructional strategy teams and curriculum grants will be awarded as the Teachers Network celebrates its 25th year of recognizing and sharing outstanding teaching ideas at a gala Education Celebration. Also, this year, for the first time, the Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year will be announced during the event.

The celebration will be held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton on May 27, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Instructional strategy teams work together to develop effective teaching strategies for raising student achievement. These teams include 19 teachers throughout the county.

The Venoco, Inc. Crystal Apple Educator Awards were given in five categories in North and South County:

North County

» Elementary Teacher: Valerie Trenev, Alice Shaw, Orcutt Union School District

» Secondary Teacher: Desirae Felix, El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Certificated Support Provider: Cynthia Gerritsen, Ralph Dunlap Elementary DHH, SBCEO Special Education

» Administrator: Susan Whitefield, Director of Student Services, Santa Maria Jt. Union High School District

» Classified Employee: Trudy Shank, Benjamin Foxen Elementary, Blochman Union School District

South County

» Elementary Teacher: Michael Riley, Washington School, Santa Barbara Elementary School District

» Secondary Teacher: Robin McCulley, Carpinteria Middle School, Carpinteria Unified

» Certificated Support Provider: Jan Traphagen, Hope Elementary School Center for Therapeutic Education (CTE), SBCEO Special Education

» Administrator: Robert Wood, Principal, Mountain View School, Goleta Union School District

» Classified Employee: Carol Schuler, Los Robles High School, SBCEO Juvenile Court and Community Schools (JCCS)

Many other teachers will be honored. Seven Santa Barbara County teachers will be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in cutting-edge action research and educational leadership.

These teachers are all Teachers Network Leadership Institute MetLife Fellows:

» Kristen Burke, Taylor Elementary, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Luke Laurie, El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Diana Van Winkle, Miller School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Kristin Anderson, Maple High, Lompoc Unified School District

» Mary Post, Foothill Elementary, Goleta Union School District

» Linda Edwards, Cold Spring School, Cold Spring School District

» Jodi Miles, Adams Elementary, Santa Barbara School District.

QAD TeachNet Technology grants also will be given to:

» Michael Muscio, Fesler Junior High, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Luke Laurie, El Camino Junior High, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Danielle Helmer, Ontiveros School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Shawn Tracht, Righetti High, Santa Maria Jt. Union School District

» Kelly Demarest, Ontiveros School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Andrew Barton, Ontiveros School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Melissa Muscio, Ontiveros School, Santa Maria-Bonita School District

» Jenee Severance, Crestview School, Lompoc Unified School District

» Cheryl Spence, Benjamin Foxen School, Blochman Union School District

» Rosemary Soares, Dos Pueblos High, Santa Barbara High School District

» Judy Compton, Montecito Union School, Montecito Union School District

» Allison LaPlante, Brandon School, Goleta Union School District

» Melissa Rice, Monte Vista School, Hope School District

Marvyn Melvin Career Technical Educator Awards, co-sponsored by Frank Schipper Construction and Tradart, will be given this year to:

» Robert Garcia, Righetti High School, Santa Maria Jt. Union School District

» Rick Ceriale, San Marcos High, Santa Barbara High School District

» Todd Garrett, Dos Pueblos High, Santa Barbara High School District.

— Wendy Shelton represents the Santa Barbara County Education Office.