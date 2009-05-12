Green Star Coffee to Donate Sales to Jesusita Fire Fund

40 percent of every Web site purchase will go to United Way's victims recovery fund

In an effort to help neighbors devastated by the Jesusita Fire, Green Star Coffee of Santa Barbara will donate 40 percent of every Web site purchase of its blends of certified organic, fair-trade coffee and fine teas directly back to United Way of Santa Barbara County.

In anticipation of the long-term recovery needs of the community affected by the blaze, United Way has established the Jesusita Fire Long Term Recovery Fund. All of the money raised will be used to help the victims.

The United Way’s recovery fund will be based on the same model as the 1990-91 Painted Cave Fire Fund and the 2008 Santa Barbara Tea Fire Response Fund, which was established two days after the Tea Fire. Both of the funds raised enough money to have a significant impact in helping residents rebuild.

To help, go to www.greenstarcoffee.com. Select from among the catalog of offerings and add items to the shopping cart. Before making a final purchase, add the promotion code “JESUSITA” in the box provided.

— Kevin Donnelly is a co-founder and partner of Green Star Co ffee.