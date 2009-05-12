Insurance For Business Owners: What Do You Really Need?

The May 20 meeting of the NAWBO-SB will discuss that issue and others

Every business owner is exposed to risks. A fire or earthquake could destroy computers or the whole office. A client might trip and fall in the office. Someone could sue because of a perceived faulty product or bad advice.

To protect yourself and your business, you may need all different kinds of insurance. Or there may be ways to manage risks with only a limited amount of insurance.

Christopher Hill and Steve Woodward of Riviera Insurance Services LLC will address those issues and more at the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara’s meeting from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. May 20 at the Canary Hotel.

Hill and Woodward also will talk about employee benefit programs from providing health care to other options that don’t necessarily cost anything.

Hill is the founder and president of Riviera Insurance Services LLC and has more than 29 years of experience in the industry.

Woodward is executive vice president of Riviera Insurance and has combined experience of more than 19 years.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the NAWBO-SB.