Jesusita Fire: Officials Inventory Damaged, Destroyed Properties

The list will be updated as city and county officials gain access to other areas affected by the blaze

With the week-old Jesusita Fire nearly contained and residents returning to their homes, the county and city of Santa Barbara have released a preliminary list of properties destroyed or significantly damaged by the blaze.

The assessment will be updated as officials gain access to additional areas, including the 1280 to 2300 blocks of Los Canoas Road, Upper Gibraltar Road at Camino Cielo, and North Ontare Road from the 1500 block to the north end.

Officials said the latest damage assessments determined that 78 homes had been destroyed and 22 damaged, with 67 outbuildings destroyed and 69 damaged.

In the meantime, officials have created a process for working with property owners affected by the fire. Residents who live within the county limits (as indicated in the list below) can click here or call planning supervisor Petra Leyva at 805.568.2071 for assistance. Residents with properties within the city limits can click here or call chief building official George Estrella at 805.564.5485.

County building and safety officials have inspected properties that sustained fire damage and tagged them with one of three tags to indicate structural safety. A red tag indicates a structure is unsafe to occupy. A yellow tag indicates that limited entry is possible and residents should enter at their own risk. A green tag indicates that the property was inspected and deemed safe to occupy. Areas unaffected by the fire will not be tagged.

On Wednesday morning, the 8,733-acre blaze was 80 percent contained. The cost to fight the fire is estimated at $15.5 million. Full containment is expected by May 20.

Investigators believe that the fire, which ignited just before 2 p.m. May 5 on the Jesusita Trail in upper San Roque Canyon, was started by a power tool used to clear brush and are asking the public for help determining trail activities May 4-5. Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Tip Line at 805.686.5061 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Properties Damaged or Destroyed

East Calle Laureles

» 1. 802 East Calle Laureles, destroyed (city)

Edgemound Drive

» 2. 1173 Edgemound Drive, damaged (county)

» 3. 1199 Edgemound Drive, destroyed (county)

El Cielito Road

» 4. 459 El Cielito Road, destroyed (city)

Gibraltar Road

» 5. 3040 Gibraltar Road, destroyed (county)

Holly Road

» 6. 2600 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 7. 2730 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 8. 2745 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 9. 2809 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 10. 2815 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 11. 2820 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 12. 2840 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 13. 2850 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 14. 2921 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 15. 2931 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 16. 2934 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

» 17. 2938 Holly Road, destroyed (county)

La Vista Road

» 18. 1450 La Vista Road, destroyed (county)

» 19. 1556 La Vista Road, destroyed (county)

Las Canoas Place

» 20. 711 Las Canoas Place, destroyed (city)

Las Canoas Road

» 21. 1657 Las Canoas Road, garage only (city)

» 22. 1661 Las Canoas Road, exterior damage (city)

» 23. 1667 Las Canoas Road, destroyed (city)

» 24. 1669 Las Canoas Road, destroyed (city)

» 25. 1671 Las Canoas Road, exterior damage (city)

» 26. 1692 Las Canoas Road, accessory structure only (city)

» 27. 1976 Las Canoas Road, destroyed (county)

» 28. 2018 Las Canoas Road, destroyed (county)

» 29. 2050 Las Canoas Road, destroyed (county)

» 30. 2101 Las Canoas Road, bridge (city)

» 31. 2106 Las Canoas Road, garage only (city)

» 32. 2115 Las Canoas Road, damaged (county)

» 33. 2233 Las Canoas Road, destroyed (county)

Mission Canyon Road

» 34. 1200 Mission Canyon Road, destroyed (county)

» 35. 1228 Mission Canyon Road, damaged (county)

» 36. 1234 Mission Canyon Road, destroyed (county)

» 37. 1402 Mission Canyon Road, destroyed (county)

» 38. 1405 Mission Canyon Road, destroyed (county)

» 39. 1528 Mission Canyon Road, destroyed (county)

» 40. 1530 Mission Canyon Road, destroyed (county)

Montrose Place

» 41. 2618 Montrose Place, damaged (county)

» 42. 2624 Montrose Place, damaged (county)

» 43. 2625 Montrose Place, destroyed (county)

» 44. 2626 Montrose Place, destroyed (county)

» 45. 2627 Montrose Place, damaged (county)

» 46. 2630 Montrose Place, damaged (county)

» 47. 2652 Montrose Place, destroyed (county)

» 48. 2656 Montrose Place, destroyed (county)

» 49. 2677 Montrose Place, destroyed (county)

North Ontare Road

» 50. 1321 N. Ontare Road, exterior damage (city)

Orange Grove Avenue

» 51. 1450 Orange Grove Ave., destroyed (county)

» 52. 1452 Orange Grove Ave., damaged (county)

Palomino Road

» 53. 1091 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 54. 1105 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 55. 1108 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 56. 1110 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 57. 1115 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 58. 1125 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 59. 1138 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 60. 1139 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 61. 1144 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 62. 1159 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 63. 1166 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

» 64. 1168 Palomino Road, destroyed (county)

Paseo del Ocaso

» 65. 1410 Paseo Del Ocaso, destroyed (county)

» 66. 1413 Paseo Del Ocaso, damaged (county)

» 67. 1414 Paseo Del Ocaso, destroyed (county)

» 68. 1414 Paseo Del Ocaso, destroyed (county)

» 69. 1415 Paseo Del Ocaso, destroyed (county)

San Roque Road

» 70. 1535 San Roque Road, destroyed (county)

» 71. 1581 San Roque Road, destroyed (county)

» 72. 1697 San Roque Road, destroyed (county)

Spyglass Ridge Road

» 73. 2875 Spyglass Ridge, damaged (county)

» 74. 2895 Spyglass Ridge, destroyed (county)

Tunnel Road

» 75. 1140 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 76. 1165 Tunnel Road Unit, destroyed (county)

» 77. 1165 Tunnel Road Unit A, destroyed (county)

» 78. 1165 Tunnel Road Unit H, destroyed (county)

» 79. 1165 Tunnel Road Unit N, destroyed (county)

» 80. 1215 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 81. 1242 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 82. 1255 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 83. 1265 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 84. 1285 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 85. 1295 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 86. 1297 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 87. 1350 Tunnel Road, damaged (county)

» 88. 1454 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 89. 1455 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 90. 1481 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 91. 1489 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 92. 1491 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 93. 1495 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

» 94. 1497 Tunnel Road, destroyed (county)

Via Maria

» 95. 4581 Via Maria, destroyed (county)

Williams Way

» 96. 2786 Williams Way, destroyed (county)

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin.

Click here for photojournalist Isaac Hernandez’s pictorial chronicle of the Jesusita Fire, including an unofficial, house-by-house catalog of many streets in the burn area.

Click here for citizen reports from City2.0 or click here for additional information from sbparent.com.

If you have fire photos to share with Noozhawk, e-mail them to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for a related Noozhawk slide show from the first day of the Jesusita Fire. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the second day of the fire. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the third day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the fourth day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the fifth day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show on the fire’s point of origin.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .