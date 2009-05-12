Jesusita Fire: Red Cross Opens Service Center

Victims can get assistance with casework, and health services volunteers will be on hand

An American Red Cross Service Center will be open in the fellowship hall of First Congregational Church, 2101 State St. (enter on Padre Street), to serve those most affected by the Jesusita Fire.

The center will be open during the following hours this week:

» 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

» 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

» 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday

» 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

» Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

» 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

The center will have trained Red Cross volunteers providing casework for residents whose houses were destroyed or significantly damaged by the blaze. In addition, mental health and health services volunteers will be available to offer assistance.

The Red Cross emergency shelter at the UCSB Multiactivity Center remains open 24 hours a day.

