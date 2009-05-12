Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Jesusita Fire: Unity Shoppe, Red Cross Team Up to Help Victims

The agency will serve as a central distribution facility for in-kind donations

By Pat Hitchcock | May 12, 2009 | 2:34 p.m.

In co-operation with the Red Cross, the Unity Shoppe is a designated recipient of in-kind donations. Items will be collected and offered as needed to all victims referred for services.

In addition to the Red Cross, more than 288 nonprofit agencies, churches, schools and hospitals refer qualified people to the Unity Shoppe, a central distribution facility that operates a “free store” for qualified referrals year-round.

“Many people have lost their homes or been evacuated for the Tea and Jesusita fires in Santa Barbara,” Unity Shoppe Executive Director Tom Reed said. “Fire victims need a change of clothing, jeans, shoes, personal care items and basic necessities. They will continue to use our many services in the months to come as they work to rebuild their lives. The Unity Shoppe acts as a long-term support service, and we help many people year-round. We are always in need of cash donations to assist in replenishing our inventory.”

Besides small appliances (toasters, blenders and coffee makers), nonperishable food items are requested (baby food and cereal, soups, canned tuna, whole corn and peanut butter).

“We are asking people not to clean out their closets, but rather to give new items or a donation so we can purchase new supplies wholesale,” said Barbara Tellefson, the Unity Shoppe’s director of operations. “Five dollars and up would be appreciated. Many fire victims have lost everything, and we want to stock the ‘free store’ with items that will be helpful, fulfill their needs and uplift their spirits.”

For more information, click here, e-mail [email protected] or call 805.965.4122.

Monetary donations can be made at 1219 State St. in Santa Barbara, and in-kind donations can be taken to 1236 Chapala St (parking lot 5) in Santa Barbara.

— Pat Hitchcock represents Unity Shoppe.

