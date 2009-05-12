Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Reports Probable Case of Swine Flu

A 2-year-old girl in Santa Maria and her siblings are on medication

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | May 12, 2009 | 1:59 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reports a probable case of H1N1 (swine) flu in the county. The county laboratory testing reveals this is a flu that is not a typeable strain of the virus, thus it is a probable case of H1N1 (S-OIV) flu. The state lab will receive the specimen and confirm if this is H1N1 flu.

The probable case is a 2-year-old child in Santa Maria who was seen by her pediatrician for flulike symptoms. The child and her two siblings, all younger than age 5, have received medication. None of the family members became seriously ill, none was hospitalized and all are recovering without complications.

The family has agreed to keep the children in the home until seven days after the onset of symptoms and until they are not sick.

The 2-year-old child is a member of a family who has close contact with individuals affiliated with Grizzly Academy in San Luis Obispo County. Cases of H1N1 flu have been confirmed among students at the school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there are 2,600 confirmed cases and three deaths nationally, and 191 confirmed cases and no deaths in California, as of Monday.

Individuals with flu symptoms are advised to stay home. If a person appears to have severe flu symptoms or is getting sicker, it is best to contact a health provider for guidance. The CDC recommendation that schools remain open unless there is a high volume of faculty or student absenteeism remains in effect.

Click here for more information on swine flu and flu prevention tips. California also has established a telephone hot line at 888.865.0564.

