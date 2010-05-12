Attorney General Candidate John Eastman to Visit Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society will host California attorney general candidate John Eastman at a Cocktails & Candidates Tea Party.
Meet and discuss issues with Eastman and other candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Longboard’s (upstairs at the Harbor Restaurant) on Stearns Wharf.
As 10th Amendment challenges by state attorneys general become critical to preserving citizens’ rights, the Tea Party is fortunate to be hosting constitutional law expert Eastman for his first public campaign visit to Santa Barbara. Eastman will have answers regarding illegal immigration.
Admission is free with purchase of a beverage.
RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.259.7191.