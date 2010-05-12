Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:47 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Boxtales Theatre Co. Stages Tale of ‘Prince Rama and the Monkey King’

Two benefit performances will be held Saturday at La Colina Junior High School

By Maureen McFadden | May 12, 2010 | 8:45 p.m.

Overcoming fear in the face of adversity by summoning both courage and compassion is the relevant message in this newest show — Prince Rama and the Monkey King — from the award-winning Boxtales Theatre Co.

Prince Rama will have two rare public performances as fundraisers at La Colina Junior High School auditorium at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

Follow Rama and Hanuman in their quest to free Sita, Rama’s wife, from the clutches of the evil demon King Ravana. This condensed retelling of the Indian epic poem The Rāmāyana was created to tour theaters and was designed specifically for youth and family audiences.

Prince Rama was created after the wildly successful run of OM: An Indian Tale of Good and Evil, and Boxtales used the opportunity to refine and edit its presentation of the story. If you loved OM, you’ll want to see this next phase of exploration of the tale, as actors Michael Andrews, Matt Tavianini and Bryan West dive deeper into the quandaries and triumphs of Rama’s journey.

This spectacular yet intimate retelling spans the breadth of human emotions, from love to fear, rage to compassion, in terms that are accessible and compelling for all ages. The actors play many roles, and there are puppets used in the telling of the tale.

“It’s a 100 percent actor-driven show,” said Andrews, one of the original co-founders of the company. “Collaboration with artists from many disciplines is so important to our process. We take the time to discover the best way to tell the story. We went to India when we started on The Ramayana and studied their theater arts in order to make this engaging legend timely, fun and significant.”

Using storytelling, movement, circus arts, AcroYoga© and live music to bring tales alive, Boxtales delights audiences of all ages.

Tickets to the show, all general seating, are $20 for adults and $10 for children age 6 or older. Reserve tickets by calling the Boxtales office at 805.962.1142. Names are put on a list, and all tickets are paid for at the door on the day of the show.

The box office will open one hour before each show, so arrive early to get tickets and the best seats. The house will open 15 minutes before curtain times.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist.

