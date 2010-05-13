Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Work Their Magic Against Loyola

Dos Pueblos comes away with the 12-6 win in the first round of the CIF playoffs

By Liz Frech | May 13, 2010 | 3:44 a.m.

Miracles happen. Magic happens.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team had such a great season that none of us wanted it to end. Despite a long and warm trek to Los Angeles, the Chargers stayed pumped to overcome the Loyola Cubs 12-6 in the first round of CIF playoffs

Early scouting reports suggested we would be evenly matched. After all, Loyola is in second place in the Mission League, and DP is in third in the Channel League.

In singles, Sasha Gryaznov swept easily, losing only one game. Christian Edstrom, nursing a cold, took two sets handily and battled but lost to Blake Anthony, a three-star recruit. In addition, Kyle Davis, normally in doubles, played single and patiently prevailed, taking one set.

In doubles, the newly formed team of Austin Cano and Sean Handley served powerfully, blasted their groundies, placed their volleys and threw up a few lobs to sweep their three sets. Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz fought hard but lost their first set in a tiebreaker. They regrouped fast and took the next two sets, losing only one game. Lastly, Robert Laskin and Eric Zmolek added their aces and angled shots to take their one set together.

The team camaraderie and support were amazing throughout the match.

Dos Pueblos, 14-6 overall, will host Corona del Mar on Friday. Go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0
Kyle Davis 1-1
Christian Edstrom 2-1
Stephen Long 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 2-1
Austin Cano/Sean Handley 3-0
Malcolm Sutton/Robert Laskin 0-2
Robert Laskin/Eric Zmolek 1-0

Loyola Singles

Blake Anthony 2-1
Nick Page 1-2
Henry Anderson 0-3

Loyola Doubles

Nick Wilken/Don Kearns 2-1
Wadsworth Williams/Worthy Patterson 0-3
Phil Samuelson/Travis Martin 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

