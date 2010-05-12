Cappello & Noël Law Firm Adds Three Associates

Cappello & Noël LLP, one of the country’s foremost complex commercial litigation law firms, has added three associates — Lawrence Conlan, Matthew Da Vega and Wendy Welkom.

Conlan was previously a senior litigation associate at Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker in New York, where he was involved in complex commercial disputes and securities litigation. He defended large publicly traded corporations, hedge fund administrators and company directors and officers. Before that, he was a litigation associate at Holland & Knight in San Francisco.

Da Vega has more than 10 years of plaintiffs’ class action, product liability, consumer protection, personal injury and criminal law legal experience. He also taught civil litigation as an adjunct professor in the California State University system.

Welkom rejoins Cappello & Noël after a period of solo practice. She had been associated with Cappello & Noël as both associate and of counsel. She previously served as staff attorney with the San Francisco branch of the Securities and Exchange Commission, investigating and prosecuting securities fraud.

Before that, she was an associate with Graham & Dunn in Seattle, with a practice including commercial law, antitrust, securities and complex business litigation.

All three associates will focus their practice on complex commercial litigation, including lender liability, intellectual property and class actions.

“Our firm requires tough, tenacious and thorough litigators,” said A. Barry Cappello, managing partner of the Santa Barbara firm. “Larry and Matt are welcomed new additions, and we are pleased to have Wendy back in the fold.”

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist.