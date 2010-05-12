Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Puts On ‘Iphigenia 2.0’

Charles Mee's version of Euripides' Greek tragedy opens Friday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 12, 2010 | 8:15 p.m.

Updating fever has obviously hit UCSB big time. Starting Friday and through May 22, the UCSB Department of Theater and Dance will present Charles Mee’s Iphigenia 2.0 — a “raucous contemporary play which was inspired by Euripides’ Iphigenia in Aulis.”

Alexia Dox stars as Iphigenia and Sean Harrigan as her father, Agamemnon. UCSB faculty member Tom Whitaker is the director.

I should say at this point that while I am skeptical overall as to the wisdom of giving a wised-up, contemporary spin to classical dramas — Michael Almereyda’s Hamlet with Ethan Hawke being a notable exception — I very much enjoyed an earlier UCSB production of Mee’s, bobrauschenbergamerica, which also was directed by Whitaker.

So, we have to keep an open mind about this and allow for the possibility of meaningful action and pertinent insight. We are probably not looking at Springtime for Hitler.

How much of the gravitas of the original story will be available to contemporary audiences — whether, that is, they will understand that, as far as Euripides’s audiences were concerned, Agamemnon’s murder of his daughter to buy from the gods a favorable wind to take his ships to Troy was an historical fact — is a fair question. There are, however, themes — life vs. death, war vs. peace, love vs. hate, private conscience vs. public duty — that humans need to explore. If we no longer can look upon them with a direct and steady gaze, then perhaps Mee’s ironic, fragmented approach is the only way to go. Such reservations notwithstanding, there is good reason to suppose that, in performance, Iphigenia 2.0 will prove a valid and rewarding theatrical experience.

Iphigenia 2.0 shows at 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, and May 18-22, and at 2 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16, and May 22 in the Performing Arts Theatre. It plays without an intermission, and there is no late seating. It is not intended for children.

Tickets are $13 to $17, and can be purchased at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 