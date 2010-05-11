Get Up and Go Green with Your Commute

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the fifth in a series on the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County. Click here, click here, click here or click here for previous articles.]

Green is no longer just a color, but a way of life, and a way to do business. Embracing the “new green” has been shown to save money, increase business, increase worker productivity and, yes, help us leave Earth a little better than we found it. While Santa Barbara has always been an environmental leader, green business has grown to a national phenomenon with major corporations as well as small locally owned establishments embracing sustainable ideals.

In the 18 months that the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County has been working with the community, we have learned a lot from our partners, the businesses we work with, and the community at large. We hope they have learned a little from us as well. In this final article of our five-part series highlighting the program and certified local businesses, we will touch on one of the most pressing issues our community faces: transportation.

The average one-way commute in Santa Barbara County is 15 miles. While some of us are lucky enough to live walking or biking distance from our offices, many commuters travel 60-120 miles a day from communities like Lompoc, Santa Maria and Ventura. Transportation affects air pollution, water pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and even quality of life. The following businesses are doing their part to shift dependence from the automobile and driving alone, to ride sharing and alternative transportation:

» movegreen, a local moving company that incorporates sustainability into every aspect of its business, is a model in the transportation department. Not only do all of its trucks run on biodiesel, but it has developed a commuter program that offers flexibility and real money! movegreen offers employees gift certificates valued at $2 for each day the employee walks, bikes, carpools, vanpools, skate boards or takes the bus to work. Employees can also qualify for a $25 rebate on any bike that is purchased for commuting to work. In addition to these ongoing commuter benefits, movegreen tries to motivate its employees through competition. Every year they participate in Traffic Solutions contests such as the Commuter Challenge, in which employees form teams and track the days they use sustainable transportation, competing for prizes and recognition. “Since our moving business uses biodiesel-powered trucks, offering these kinds of commuter incentives is completely consistent with our company’s goal of reducing our carbon emissions,” Patrick Wilkinson explained.

» The staff at the Santa Ynez Chumash Tribal Government Building takes pride in running an office with great consideration for the surrounding environment. All employees are encouraged to participate in efforts to “green” their office through educational staff meetings and incentive-based programs. The Chumash Commuter Incentive Program rewards employees who take alternative forms of transportation to work, such as carpooling or riding the bus. Employees who participate are entered in a semi-annual raffle for commute-related prizes, such as travel mugs and gift cards to local bicycle shops, and the more alternative trips they log, the more chances they have to win. The Chumash Commuter Incentive Program is a great example of a fun way to encourage and reward employees for doing the right thing.

» Another company that practices what it preaches is Santa Barbara Airbus. The Goleta-based company takes thousands of cars off the road every year by providing safe, clean and comfortable transportation to the region’s airports. Santa Barbara Airbus also allow its employees to work flexible schedules so they can work their hours in fewer days: either by working 80 hours in nine days or by working four 10-hour days (these are fondly known as a 9/80 or 4/10 work schedule). These types of schedules cut down on the number of days that the employee commutes to work. In addition, employees receive a $20 monthly cash incentive for biking or walking to work, and a $40 incentive taking transit or carpooling. To make it easier for employees to bike, Santa Barbara Airbus also offers lockers and secured bike parking. With all these benefits, it is difficult to find an excuse to drive alone!

We have found that commuter benefits are key to getting people out of their cars.

“Changing commute behavior is no easy task and often requires some sort of incentive or nudge for employers,” explained Kent Epperson, director of Traffic Solutions.

Similar to health benefits, commuter benefits serve to compensate employees for their hard work and dedication. In addition to the environmental benefits of reducing employees’ drive-alone commuting, employer commuter programs help reduce traffic on congested roadways in Santa Barbara County.

“Highway 101 has become highly congested over the past five to seven years,” Epperson said. “Businesses that offer commuter benefits do us all a great service by helping remove auto trips from these high traffic areas.”

Commuting programs also save employees thousands of dollars every year. A long-distance commuter who gives up driving to take the bus can save up to $7,000 a year. This translates into an “indirect pay raise” to the commuter, not only benefiting the employee but also the employer.

If you are a business owner or an employee who wants to learn more, check out SBCAG Traffic Solutions, the countywide rideshare organization. Traffic Solutions offers commuters a one-stop shop for carpool matching, bicycling and walking tips, and vanpool and transit information, while providing assistance to employers in developing commuter benefits for their employees.

— Megan Birney serves on the steering committee of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County on behalf of the Community Environmental Council. Frances Gilliland is the Green Business Program’s director.