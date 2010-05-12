Jon Lukas: You Are Stronger Than You Think

When living with an anxiety disorder such as obsessive compulsive disorder, it is extremely important to do something different every day. Those with OCD are often very rigid and dread the thought of change in their lives. Imagine if every day you did something a little different. What kind of anxiety would that produce? I challenge you to challenge the OCD. I challenge you to feel anxiety by not performing a compulsion.

See what happens if you walk away from a compulsion. Sit with the anxiety while resisting the urge to do compulsions. Get busy doing things with the time that you’re not busy doing compulsions. Keep track of how long the anxiety lasts. Are you trying as hard as you can, or are you giving in before you really need to? Stay with the anxiety a little longer and you will find that it does dissipate with time. If you succumb and perform a compulsion, don’t be so hard on yourself. Get back to work and try again.

Shake things up and experience the consequences. Take a chance and see if the thing you are obsessing about comes true if you don’t do the compulsion. What if your worst fears or those intense disturbing thoughts don’t actually become a reality? You will never know unless you give it a try. Step up to the challenge. If things feel like they have to be “perfect” or “just right,” push yourself to see what it’s like to walk away from that urge to organize or recheck. The more you do it, the easier it gets.

It’s so important when facing OCD to remind yourself that the OCD is not who you are but an anxiety disorder that has entered your life from no fault of your own. You are going to battle with this monster of constant obsessions and time-consuming compulsions. The more you can remind yourself that OCD is “not me” but a challenging nuisance, the more confidant you will become as you fight this anxiety disorder.

You probably won’t believe this idea at first, but ultimately if you train your mind to believe that OCD is not “who you are,” the more powerful you will feel. Those with OCD internalize these intrusive thoughts and punish themselves for having this anxiety disorder. OCD is not who you are. OCD is just the card that was dealt to you, and it’s up to you make every effort to resist buying into the “false” thoughts.

You can resist doing those dreaded compulsions. I always remind clients of the courage they have to stand up to the obsessions and compulsions. When they start to experience that bad things don’t happen as a result of fighting the OCD, they gain confidence. The result of not giving into OCD is having more anxiety initially because of a sudden halt to the client’s ritualistic behaviors. Don’t ritualize and don’t accept that these obsessions are based in reality. They are caused by a brain disorder.

With exposure and response prevention and, in some cases, the use of medication for the treatment of anxiety and depression, this anxiety disorder is treatable. You are then starting to get the ball rolling toward relief from OCD that has had such a strong but unnecessary hold over you. Through the repeated experience of not giving into the OCD, they are taking away OCD’s strength and power over them.

Even on my worst days, I would try with all of my energy to remember I am fighting an anxiety disorder. I had to first stop punishing myself for having obsessive thoughts. I needed to accept that the compulsive behaviors, both physical and mental, come from a brain disorder and not from something I did. I often felt like I was being punished, and that just increased my symptoms. Letting go of the guilt and shame will go a long way in your fight against OCD.

When there is more stress in your life, be prepared for the OCD monster to fight with more vengeance. Keep your guard up and keep yourself busy. Don’t sit in isolation hoping that OCD will just go away. It doesn’t work that way. You must stand up to it, be proactive and stay involved in life.

I know the constant mental and physical fatigue that one feels while battling OCD. This really is a process of just putting one foot in front of the other. Take baby steps. Take a walk around the block. Notice all of the beauty around you and get back in the game. You don’t have to keep living in a constant state of anxiety. Talk about what you are experiencing with someone close to you instead of keeping those distressing thoughts bottled up. You are not alone in the fight against OCD, but you first have to take the courageous step of accepting that it is something that will not go away on its own.

Don’t you owe it to yourself to give it a shot and stand up to OCD? Picture the life you deserve, get the help you need, work hard to face thisanxiety disorder head-on and accept that the best things in life don’t always come easy. You are stronger than you think.

— Jon Lukas MFT is a psychotherapist specializing in cognitive behavioral therapy. He is in private practice and runs The OCD Treatment Center of Santa Barbara, working with adolescents and adults with anxiety disorders. Click here for more information or call 805.453.2347.