Renowned Oncologist to Give Free Talk on Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Beth Karlan will discuss the symptoms and risk factors in a presentation on Saturday

By Daniella Elghanayan | May 12, 2010 | 7:02 p.m.

Dr. Beth Karlan
More than 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, yet the disease is 90 percent curable if diagnosed early. Community members are invited to learn more about recognizing the symptoms and risk factors of ovarian cancer during a free talk by Dr. Beth Karlan titled “Understanding Your Ovarian Cancer Risk” from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15.

The presentation will be held in Room 14 of the Alice F. Schott Center, Tannahill Auditorium at 310 W. Padre St. in Santa Barbara.

Karlan, director of the Gilda Radner Hereditary Cancer Detection Program and renowned gynecological oncologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, will discuss how women can protect themselves against ovarian cancer and recognize the symptoms that often go unnoticed.

Until there is an accurate early detection test, the most effective way women can protect themselves against ovarian cancer is to learn the subtle signs and symptoms of the disease.

Karlan’s presentation is co-sponsored by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, SBCC Continuing Education and the California Dialogue on Cancer.

This program is offered free of charge and Spanish translation will be available. One Continuing Education Unit will be awarded for RN/LVN, MFT/LCSW and CNA attendees.

To register, call the Cancer Center at 805.898.2204 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

 
