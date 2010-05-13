Santa Barbara’s Latest Budget Workshop Takes Different Tone

[Noozhawk’s note: Over the next six weeks, Noozhawk will be taking a closer look at the city of Santa Barbara’s budget process in an advance of a unique and innovative public engagement project we will be undertaking with our partners, Common Sense California and UserVoice.com. Click here for more information on our project.]

Wednesday’s budget workshop was noticeably more lighthearted than previous sessions, with non-general fund departments for the city of Santa Barbara presenting healthier fiscal outlooks to a nearly empty Council Chambers.

The solid waste special revenue fund presented a 2011 budget including a 2.9 percent rate increase, based on contractual obligations to trash haulers, and continued capital and social programs.

“We haven’t talked trash up here very much, have we? Well, not about solid waste,” Mayor Helene Schneider said.

Even with a large revenue loss of franchise fees moving to the general fund, the department projects having revenues of $17.5 million and expenditures of about $18 million. Major capital projects coming up include the conversion technology project — which may divert some trash into energy generators — and gas extraction at the former Elings landfill.

The commercial composting food scraps program has 90 participating businesses, saving an average of $500 per month, environmental services supervisor Stephen MacIntosh said. Food scraps decompose within a few months and release methane, so taking them out of landfills is essential to extending the capacity of the current landfill site, he said.

Airport

The Santa Barbara Airport is self-supporting without the use of tax dollars and is in the midst of a huge capital project that includes a $35 million terminal. Staff estimate that about 330 jobs have been created by the project.

More security has been added since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the nation, and the department has had a hard time keeping airport patrol officers staffed.

Director Karen Ramsdell presented a budget that replaces some of those with security members without arresting authority. Transportation Security Administration members at the airport do not have arresting authority but work closely with airport patrol law enforcement, she said.

Waterfront

Along with the airport, the Waterfront Department is an enterprise fund, which operates outside the general fund. With increased slip rate and slip transfer fees, revenues are expected to be back at 2008 levels, waterfront business manager Scott Riedman said.

The Marina One capital project — with work on its concrete docks — is scheduled to be finished a week from Monday, while it’s easier to extend the lives of the other marinas’ wooden docks, waterfront director John Bridley said.

Along with other capital projects — and $2.5 million budgeted — the department expects $10.9 million in expenditures for the 2011 fiscal year.

That includes $250,000 in new program fees, previously funded by the Parks & Recreation Department, for services such as the Fourth of July fireworks show, restrooms and beach lifeguards.

The remaining workshop schedule is as follows, and will culminate in an adopted budget on June 29. All workshops are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

» Thursday, May 13, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Department budget presentation for police

» Thursday, May 27, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Department budget presentation for fire

» Thursday, June 3, 9 a.m. to noon: Finance Committee recommendations to council and budget deliberations

» Monday, June 14, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Budget deliberations

» Tuesday, June 15, afternoon session: Proposition 218 hearing on proposed increases to water, wastewater and solid waste rates

» Wednesday, June 16, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Budget deliberations and final council budget direction to staff

» Tuesday, June 29, afternoon session: Budget adoption.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .