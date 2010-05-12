UCSB Hosting Great Zombie Debate

Professors will battle for one spot, and you get to decide who survives

Imagine that a zombie outbreak has ended society as we know it. UCSB students are part of an exclusive safe house that has enough resources to admit one more member.

Professors from various disciplines will ferociously fight with one another to gain that one remaining spot.

Come to The Hub at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13 to hear the professors debate why their discipline is the best, and then vote for who you think deserves to survive.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering will be represented by professor Jeff Moehlis. If you think mechanical engineering is useful in today’s world, just wait until you hear how useful it’s in the post-apocolyptic, zombie-infested world.

Admission is free. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event.

— Jeff Moehlis is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB.