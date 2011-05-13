Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:28 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Architect Jeff Shelton Leads Walking Tour of Downtown Santa Barbara

May 25 event will feature Bob Muller of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | May 13, 2011 | 12:26 a.m.

Architect Jeff Shelton led a walk around downtown Santa Barbara on April 27, showing a crowd of more than 50 people some of his most famous works around town, including the El Andaluz building, the Cota Studios and the astounding Ablitt House.

Both architecture aficionados and casual walkers joined in for a stroll on a cool summer evening.

Walking Wednesday tours are sponsored by Santa Barbara Walks, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation.

COAST promotes healthy and green ways of getting around, from biking and walking to taking the bus or the train. COAST is a grassroots organization that works through education and advocacy. It coordinates the local Safe Routes to School project, Santa Barbara Walks, CoastalRailNow and the regional transit project ASERT.

Every fourth Wednesday, COAST sponsors a walk, with a different theme and speaker. The walk starts at 5:30 p.m. and typically lasts about 90 minutes.

The May 25 walk will be led by Bob Muller of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and will highlight historical and beautiful trees around Santa Barbara.

Meet at the big Moreton Fig Tree near the train station. Click here for a map and directions.

Enjoy the lovely weather, learn a new bit about your community and hang in the shade with some of Santa Barbara’s most amazing trees.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

