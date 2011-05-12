Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:37 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Capps Votes Against Two Bills to Expand Offshore Oil Drilling

Both pieces of legislation are approved by the U.S. House

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | May 12, 2011 | 7:25 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted this week against two bills that would expand offshore drilling, including off Southern California, and sidestep environmental and safety precautions in place for offshore oil and gas production.

The Restarting Offshore Leasing Now Act (House Resolution 1229) and Reversing President Obama’s Offshore Moratorium Act (House Resolution 1231) both were approved by the House of Representatives largely along party lines.

Capps offered an amendment to prohibit new lease sales off the coast of California, but her amendment was not allowed to be considered on the floor of the House because of changes Republicans made in the House rules earlier this year.

The majority party in the House has claimed that the passage of the bills would lower gas prices, but the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a recent report that significantly expanding domestic production would only lower gas prices by a couple of cents by 2030. Additionally, high gas prices are not a result of too little domestic supply. In fact, offshore production in the United States has increased by more than a third in the past two years, and there has been record production in the Gulf.

Also, a recent report issued by the U.S. Department of the Interior reveals that two-thirds of all offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico and half of all onshore leases on federal lands are not being used by the energy companies that purchased the lease.

In addition to allowing new drilling off the coast of Southern California, the Republican plan would weaken current safety and environmental standards in place for offshore drilling by requiring the Department of the Interior to approve or deny lease permit applications within 30 days. If action is not taken on a lease within 60 days, the application is automatically approved.

Capps spoke on the floor against the bills.

“It’s unfathomable that one year after the worst environmental disaster in history the Republicans in the House think we should weaken the federal government’s ability to police the oil and gas industry,” she said. “Despite the calls for more drilling, the Republicans’ oil addiction agenda will not bring relief to my constituents paying more than $4 per gallon at the pump. We cannot drill our way out of this problem. We just don’t have the oil, and we’re never going to have it. The fastest way to provide relief from gas prices is to reduce demand by encouraging more fuel efficient vehicles and transit. What’s more, the Central Coast has said time and time again that it doesn’t want new drilling. California is looking forward to a 21st century energy policy, not backwards, and House Republicans should do the same.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
