Carpinteria Businessman Acquires All Around Landscape Supply

Schaff Holdings Inc. has purchased the assets of Carpinteria-based All Around Landscape Supply, one of the largest distributors of landscaping and irrigation supplies in the Santa Barbara region.

Schaff Holdings is owned by local Carpinteria businessman Victor Schaff, who also owns Carpinteria-based S&S Seeds, has North Santa Barbara County seed production operations, and other seed companies in California and Oregon.

All Around Landscape Supply offers the broadest line of professional-grade landscaping products on the Central Coast. With branches in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Santa Ynez, All Around has served Santa Barbara and Ventura counties for more than 50 years. All Around’s customers include landscape contractors and maintenance professionals, ranchers, growers, homeowners, schools, numerous nonprofits and governmental entities, and many others.

“As both a longtime customer and supplier to All Around Landscape Supply, I have always been aware of All Around’s important role in both the local industry and the community,” Schaff said. “All Around struggled in the recent economic downturn, but I am excited about the opportunities I see to grow and expand the business. I am also pleased that Bob Kingston has come aboard as our new VP of business development, reporting directly to me.”

“We are optimistic about our future, and the future of our industry,” said Michael Hamman, the new CEO of All Around Landscape Supply. “This acquisition will provide All Around with the working capital to once again provide our customers with the inventory, expertise and outstanding service they expect from us. In addition, it will provide the opportunity to expand the business with new products and brands and to jump-start our sales and marketing efforts, including upgrading our online presence.“

All Around plans to hold a series of open houses at all three locations to thank customers for their continued support, as well as to introduce the “new” All Around. For more information, call Betty Martinez at 805.576.1705.

— Michael Hamman is CEO of All Around Landscape Supply.