Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Bringing Season to Close

Camerata Pacifica will perform its final program of the 2010-11 season at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

The Camerata stalwarts taking part in this concert will be Adrian Spence on flute, Catherine Leonard on violin, Richard Yongjae O’Neill on viola, Ani Aznavoorian on cello, Warren Jones on piano and Agnes Gottschewski on violin.

As is generally the case with Camerata Pacifica, the program is an ingenious mix of novelties, esoteric masterpieces and comfort food classics, including Nino Rota’s Trio for Flute, Violin and Piano, the Sonata No. 2 in C Major for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert (1879-1941), the Trio for Flute, Viola and Cello, Opus 40 by Albert Roussel (1869-1937) and Johannes Brahms’ Quintet for Piano and Strings in F Minor, Opus 34. (Those attending the 1 p.m. show will hear only the Gaubert and Brahms pieces.)

Except for the Brahms, the program belongs to Spence, and it’s about time he got back to being a front man.

Discriminating music lovers who are also discriminating film-goers will recognize the name Nino Rota (1911-79) from the “Music by” credits of dozens of film masterworks, especially those of Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini, Franco Zeffirelli and Francis Ford Coppola. Others may remember him as the composer of the opera The Italian Straw Hat, produced at the Music Academy a few summers ago. Few will think of him as a composer of chamber music — I know I didn’t — but he was very prolific, and there is quite a bit of it lying around, most of it of high quality.

Gaubert was a French composer, flautist and conductor (in this last capacity, he made a memorable recording of César- Franck’s Symphony in D-Minor). He was a friend and younger contemporary of Maurice Ravel, and took the flute part in the premiere of that composer’s Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet.

He was also a friend of Roussel, one of the greatest French composers of the 20th century, and Roussel dedicated to him the movement Monsieur de la Péjaudie in his piece Joueurs de Flûte.

Roussel is best known for his symphonies and ballets, but he also wrote a respectable body of chamber music, of which the current Trio is a brilliant example.

