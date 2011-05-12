Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:52 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Goleta School of Ballet Presents ‘La Bayadere’

The full-length classic ballet will be performed May 28-29 in the San Marcos auditorium

By Emily Maye Abshere for the Goleta School of Ballet | May 12, 2011 | 7:06 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School senior Amber Wang plays the role of Gamzatti in the Goleta School of Ballet's La Bayadere.
Dos Pueblos High School senior Amber Wang plays the role of Gamzatti in the Goleta School of Ballet’s La Bayadere. (Emily Maye Abshere photo)

The Goleta School of Ballet and Goleta Ballet Theatre will present the full-length classic ballet La Bayadere at 2 p.m. May 28-29 in the auditorium at San Marcos High School.

Tickets will be $15 at the door, and will be available on the day of the performance starting at 1:15 p.m. at the San Marcos auditorium box office.

La Bayadere tells the story of Solar, a warrior who falls in love with a beautiful temple dancer, Nikiya, but is arranged to be married to Gamzatti, the daughter of a rich nobleman. Gamzatti learns of Solar’s love for Nikiya and summons Nikiya to her palace to tell her of the engagement and to get her to stay away from Solar, but Nikiya does not back down.

When Nikiya is presented a basket of flowers at the engagement party, she believes them to be from Solar, signaling his love for her, but they instead conceal a snake that bites Nikiya and she dies. Feeling remorseful over Nikiya’s death, Solar dreams he has been reunited with her in the famous Kingdom of the Shades sequence. Nikiya’s ghost appears to him, making a final plea to remember the promise of love he made to her.

All of the roles in this production will be danced by local students from the Goleta School of Ballet and its pre-professional training company, Goleta Ballet Theatre. The role of Solar will be danced by SBCC student Jaron Williams. The role of Nikiya will be danced by San Marcos junior Claire Stovall. The role of Gamzatti will be alternated by Dos Pueblos High School senior Amber Wang and San Marcos junior Tara Pederson. The role of the Maid will be danced by Dos Pueblos senior Olivia Anderson.

The Goleta School of Ballet, formerly the GVCC School of Ballet, was founded in 1985 by Artistic Director Lisa Abshere. The school performs five times throughout the year in The Nutcracker, The Nutcracker Tutu Suite for younger students, Works & Process with the Goleta Ballet Theatre, a spring performance and a summer workshop performance. The spring performances are generally full-length classical productions, and previous performances have included Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Don Quixote and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This is the fifth production of La Bayadere that the school has staged.

For more information, click here or call Lisa Abshere at 805.252.1610.

— Emily Maye Abshere is the media director and photographer for the Goleta School of Ballet.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 