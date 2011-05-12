Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Present ‘State of the City’

May 20 event will highlight projects, challenges and the future

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual State of the City next Friday, May 20 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave.

A reception with city officials will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon, followed by the program and luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The State of the City is the annual event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in which the City of Goleta gives an update on the city’s projects, challenges and future.

Pre-paid tickets are $45 per person. or $55 at the door if space allows.

To register, click here or call 805.967.2500.