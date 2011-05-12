Isla Vista School Hosting Garden Day on Saturday

Isla Vista School of the Goleta Union School District will host a Garden Day event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the school.

School and community members will gather to work in the garden in celebration of community-building and worldwide peace. Darcel Elliott from the office of California Assemblyman Das Williams will begin the day by recognizing the contribution of AmeriCorps members in mobilizing volunteers at local schools as part of AmeriCorps Week 2011, which begins Saturday.

The Isla Vista School garden is a place where students can engage with dynamic lessons on topics from biology to economics. Themes of sustainability and respect for the Earth are central to the project of making the garden a space for fun and learning.

The garden laboratory and outdoor classroom projects are made possible by a three-year Orfalea/SBCC partnership grant that brings instructors and garden experts to the school to serve as educational resources. The s’Cool Gardens Project at Isla Vista is organized by a collaborative team including Principal Lisa Maglione; Kim D’Entremont, director of the Isla Vista After School Education and Safety Grant Program; Mike Vergeer, a garden education manager through the Orfalea partnership; and Meredith Munn of the AmeriCorps program run through the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

On Saturday, volunteers will help harvest the vegetables from this year’s growing period for juicing and snacks, complete the outdoor classroom, and work on planting and weeding. Art projects hosted by Isla Vista School art teacher Blair Looker will include glass mosaic tile stepping stones and a community brainstorm to generate ideas for an IV School mural to begin next year. Kids for Peace leaders and AmeriCorps members will also host fun peace-related events for kids.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Munn at 413.834.3234 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Meredith Munn represents Isla Vista School.