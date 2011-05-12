Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:39 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista School Hosting Garden Day on Saturday

The community-building event coincides with AmeriCorps Week

By Meredith Munn for Isla Vista School | May 12, 2011 | 3:40 p.m.

Isla Vista School of the Goleta Union School District will host a Garden Day event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the school.

School and community members will gather to work in the garden in celebration of community-building and worldwide peace. Darcel Elliott from the office of California Assemblyman Das Williams will begin the day by recognizing the contribution of AmeriCorps members in mobilizing volunteers at local schools as part of AmeriCorps Week 2011, which begins Saturday.

The Isla Vista School garden is a place where students can engage with dynamic lessons on topics from biology to economics. Themes of sustainability and respect for the Earth are central to the project of making the garden a space for fun and learning.

The garden laboratory and outdoor classroom projects are made possible by a three-year Orfalea/SBCC partnership grant that brings instructors and garden experts to the school to serve as educational resources. The s’Cool Gardens Project at Isla Vista is organized by a collaborative team including Principal Lisa Maglione; Kim D’Entremont, director of the Isla Vista After School Education and Safety Grant Program; Mike Vergeer, a garden education manager through the Orfalea partnership; and Meredith Munn of the AmeriCorps program run through the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

On Saturday, volunteers will help harvest the vegetables from this year’s growing period for juicing and snacks, complete the outdoor classroom, and work on planting and weeding. Art projects hosted by Isla Vista School art teacher Blair Looker will include glass mosaic tile stepping stones and a community brainstorm to generate ideas for an IV School mural to begin next year. Kids for Peace leaders and AmeriCorps members will also host fun peace-related events for kids.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Munn at 413.834.3234 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Meredith Munn represents Isla Vista School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 