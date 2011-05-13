National Charity League Honors Its Class of 2011 at Annual Senior Presents

22 seniors collectively provided nearly 5,000 hours of community service over last six years

National Charity League of Santa Barbara’s “Ticktocker” Class of 2011 was honored Saturday at the group’s annual Senior Presents. The event featured 22 young women who have spent the last six years contributing to the mother-daughter volunteer organization.

The girls have collectively served 4,906 volunteer hours at local philanthropies, including Art from Scrap, Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), Child Abuse Listening & Mediation (CALM), Children’s Creative Project, Direct Relief International, Dream Foundation, Hearts Adaptive Riding Center, McKinley School, Safety Town, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Council for Alcohol & Drug Abuse, Santa Barbara Museum of Art & Ridley-Tree Education Center, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Special Olympics, Santa Barbara Zoo, Storyteller Children’s Center and Unity Shoppe.

Hundreds of National Charity Leaguers, family and friends of the Class of 2011 packed the ballroom at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort for the presentation. Arianna Margot Rapley Janoff earned the Senior Service Award by working the most individual volunteer hours. In her speech, Rapley Janoff recounted how she discovered her passion for arts education through her NCL experience volunteering at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s ArtVenture Camps at the Ridley-Tree Education Center.

The crowd was treated to a spirited Phantom of the Opera-themed show featuring the senior and junior Ticktockers. Then each senior was honored in a presentation that noted the personal highlights of her six years of community service, especially the hours the girls worked alongside their mothers. The evening was capped off with an heartwarming father-daughter dance.

The class of 2011 Ticktockers will graduate this spring from five area high schools:

Cate School

» Brennan Cusack, daughter of Carrie Ohly-Cusack and Tom Cusack

» Addison Mayfield, daughter of Amy and Michael Mayfield

Dos Pueblos High School

» Maeve Harding, daughter of Maura and Thomas Harding

» Arianna Janoff, daughter of Dr. Suzanne Rapley and Dr. Dean Janoff

» Chandler Vilander, daughter of Barbara and Scott Vilander

» Kendall Vincent, daughter of Marlene and Richard Vincent

» Emily Rose Williams, daughter of Julie Green Williams and Jon Williams

» Danielle Zola, daughter of Belinda and Steve Zola

» Jordan Zola, daughter of Belinda and Steve Zola

Laguna Blanca School

» Kelly Furukawa, daughter of Della and Gary Furukawa

» Lillie Hodges, daughter of Natalie and Brett Hodges

» Olivia Liebman, daughter of Lynda and Joseph Liebman

» Lauren McAlister, daughter of Mari and Patrick McAlister

» Caroline Pickett, daughter of Catherine and Tom Pickett

San Marcos High School

» Rose Koper, daughter of Judi and Dr. Alex Koper

» Christine Pearson, daughter of Susan and Dr. Steve Pearson

» Sophie Wilson, daughter of Rachel and Walter Wilson

Santa Barbara High School

» Sara Carlson, daughter of Jeri Waite-Carlson and Arthur Carlson

» Hayley Galitzer, daughter of Dr. Janet Hranicky-Galitzer and Dr. Dean Galitzer

» Jocelyn Halperin, daughter of Stacy and Dr. William Halperin

» Jillian McIntyre, daughter of Lana and John McIntyre

» Lauren Rowse, daughter of Janet and Randy Rowse

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 235 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

— Amy Giles is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.