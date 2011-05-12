Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:38 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Realtors Descend on Capitols to Rally for Homeownership

With more than 1 million members, they represent a voice to be heard

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | May 12, 2011 | 6:30 p.m.

Realtor Party — that’s where I’ve been for the past 10 days. Many other Realtors were there. All ages, a gamut of different backgrounds, some newbies, some veterans — more than 1,000 of them in Sacramento alone and more than 8,000 in Washington, D.C. It was, er, it is quite the party!

When it comes to politics, most people have their stance. When it comes to politics for Realtors, we are no exception. But in a different way.

The Realtor Party isn’t an official, recognized political party, but with more than 1 million members and being the largest trade organization in the United States, you might say that Realtors are a voice to be heard.

In Sacramento and Washington, D.C., in two separate events, Realtors descended en masse on the state and national capitols during the past two weeks for our annual midyear legislative meetings. We were there to rally for a cause — homeownership!

And, yes, we actually sat down in our respective representatives’ offices in the actual Capitol buildings and talked with them about our cause. We have found that our efforts toward our cause are more effective with face-to-face sitdowns — kind of like our business.

Now, just for the record, all real estate agents are not Realtors. You might wonder if your agent is a Realtor. He or she probably is. Unlike non-Realtors (aka real estate licensees), Realtors are the agents who commit to this cause financially and/or by representing geographic areas and showing up at these legislative events. And maybe more importantly, they subscribe and are held accountable to a high code of ethics. You can expect more from a Realtor.

Whether advocating for the local or national interests of homeownership or personally serving our clients with a high bar for professionalism, Realtors have the interests of our clients — and friends, family and fellow community members — foremost in our minds and actions. We really do enjoy the service we give toward the principle of homeownership, and you, the people of homeownership.

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 