Shop ‘Til You Drop at SBHS Green Academy’s Clothing Swap

Clean out your wardrobe or find new items at the May 22 event

Did you know Americans throw away about 70 pounds of clothes each year? And up to 80 percent of that will end up in a landfill?

Reduce, reuse and recycle new and gently worn clothing, shoes, bags and accessories at the Swap ‘Til You Drop open market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St.

The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara High School Green Academy. Tickets to the event are $3, with free entry to those who have items to swap.

Call 805.453.5609 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to arrange a pickup of your items.

Spring cleaning and a new summer wardrobe are just one swap away. Click here for more information.

— McKenna Mender is a junior and the student outreach director at Santa Barbara High School.