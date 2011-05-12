Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:43 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Shop ‘Til You Drop at SBHS Green Academy’s Clothing Swap

Clean out your wardrobe or find new items at the May 22 event

By McKenna Mender for Santa Barbara High School | May 12, 2011 | 11:23 a.m.

Did you know Americans throw away about 70 pounds of clothes each year? And up to 80 percent of that will end up in a landfill?

Reduce, reuse and recycle new and gently worn clothing, shoes, bags and accessories at the Swap ‘Til You Drop open market from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22 at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St.

The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara High School Green Academy. Tickets to the event are $3, with free entry to those who have items to swap.

Call 805.453.5609 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to arrange a pickup of your items.

Spring cleaning and a new summer wardrobe are just one swap away. Click here for more information.

— McKenna Mender is a junior and the student outreach director at Santa Barbara High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 