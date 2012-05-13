Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 2:04 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Crane School’s ‘Casino Royale’ Brings a Bit of France to Santa Barbara

Parents, alumni and supporters are game for move to Coral Casino, and hit the jackpot with annual benefit

By Julia Rodgers, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 13, 2012 | 12:53 a.m.

A touch of southern France combined with a competitive gambling spirit when Crane Country Day School held its annual fundraising auction, “Casino Royale,” at the Four Season Biltmore Resort’s Coral Casino & Cabana Club on the shores of the Pacific.

The May 5 party, which was entirely underwritten by sponsors, exceeded expectations, with revenues higher and expenses lower than projected.

“It was a big success and a beautiful evening with the supermoon shining down on us,” said event co-chairwoman Daryl Stegall, who noted that all funds raised the night of the event went directly to the school.

As guests arrived, they mingled outside underneath sophisticated crystal chandeliers, sipping Grey Goose martinis and playing their choice of games: poker, blackjack, craps or roulette. At the end of the patio was a special high-stakes poker game, in which each participant had paid $1,500 for the privilege of playing. The winner, Jon Samuels, received a credit toward any live or silent auction item.

“It was all luck,” said Samuels, who because of his vast knowledge of poker also served as the event’s gaming commissioner. “You can ask the dealer — I was behind the whole game until the end. I’ll take luck any day over brains!”

“He was really great at helping us as gaming commissioner,” said Gay Browne, the other event co-chairwoman, who said there were eight high-stakes poker players, including one woman, Laura Shelburne, Crane’s board of trustees president.

After cocktails, guests moved inside for chicken coq au vin and vanilla crème brulee. Crane school parent John McGovern led the auction, flanked by two glamorous assistants, Mary Blair, a former Crane parent, and her sister, Meg Purdy, a current parent. Seventeen trips or special experiences were auctioned off, including a chance attend the American Idol finale, tickets to Madonna’s concert in Las Vegas, tickets to Wimbledon and a trip to Fashion Week in New York City.

“The most important thing is that we are all here together. We are a family,” said McGovern, who is also a member of the Crane Board of Trustees. He also pointed out two tables of alumni parents attending the event.

Head of School Joel Weiss led a paddle raise following a video featuring graduates heading off to college, who spoke about why the school was special to them.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

“When we started the video project, we were hoping to get a couple of sound bites,” Weiss said. “But we got so much good material that we could do a two- to three-hour documentary. What we do here at Crane really transforms them, and seeing them turn into such wonderful people is extraordinary.”

The event co-chairs Stegall and Browne came up with Casino Royale event theme together.

“We wove the theme together,” Stegal said. “We wanted to go more Monaco than Chumash,” she joked.

Holding the event at a hotel was a departure for Crane, which has staged many of its fundraising auctions on the campus at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

“It wasn’t as zany as Crane usually does,” said Stegall, noting that in past years, the themes have required costumes, not party dresses. “But people said they loved the gaming and getting dressed up. Everyone looked so elegant.”

The school discovered this year that holding the event at a hotel was not only more cost effective than staging the event on campus, but also less time-consuming.

“It was so much easier to do at the Four Seasons than building a whole set up here at Crane,” Stegall said.

Key sponsors included Ella and Scott Brittingham; Gay and Tony Browne; Randi and Terry Cunningham; Janet and Gil Friesen; Elizabeth and Lee Gabler; Lisa and George Hagerman; Anne and Houston Harte; Debbie and John Mackall; Betsey and John Moller; and Leslie and Robert Zemeckis.

Committee members included Suzanne Garrett and Nancy O’Connor as live auction chairwomen; Angela and Ryan Siemens as sponsorship chairs; Kelly Simmons as party book chairwoman; Emily Jones and Jen Markham as silent auction chairwomen; Dinah and Ricardo Calderon on the raffle chairs; and Amanda Masters as the décor chairwoman. A special thanks goes to Cindy Racco and the Four Seasons.

Click here for more information on Crane Country Day School, or call 805.969.7732. Connect with Crane School on Facebook.

— Julia Rodgers is a Noozhawk contributing writer and Crane Country Day School parent. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 