D’Penguineers Celebrate Robotics Success with Hot-Shot Hoops Display

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy and its FIRST Robotics Team 1717 hosted a “Celebration of Robotics” on Friday to mark the end of a spectacular robotics season. Students spoke about their experiences with the academy and explained the many features of their high-scoring robot. The robot, which shoots foam basketballs into hoops on a 27-by-54-foot field, dazzled onlookers with its shooting accuracy and maneuverability.

The “D’Penguineers” named their 2012 robot “The Lindsay Rose” after a classmate who tragically died in a 2009 surfing accident and would have been on the team this year.

Team member Nicholas Perez said he’s “proud that our robot was able to live up to Lindsay’s dedication and spirit.”

Team 1717 enjoyed one of its best competitive seasons to date with the Lindsay Rose, winning first place at regional competitions in Los Angeles and the Central Valley to earn a berth at the FIRST World Championship in St. Louis. There, the Lindsay Rose was seeded No. 2 in one of the four divisions, and made it to the semifinals.

The team was especially pleased that the robot’s OPR (Offensive Power Ranking) was the highest in the world, with the Lindsay Rose eclipsing more than 2,300 other robots in scoring over the course of the season. The team also came home with the Rockwell Automation “Innovation in Control” award for the robot’s outstanding computer programming, and the Xerox “Creativity” award for unique and effective design.

Engineering Academy students created a highlight reel for the conclusion of their season.

Kelvin Noronha is a student at Dos Pueblos High School and a reporter for The Charger Account.