For Mother’s Day, It’s All About Moms at the Santa Barbara Zoo

The Santa Barbara Zoo will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday with special keeper talks about animal mothers in the wild.
The first 500 human mothers to visit the zoo will also receive flowers and souvenir buttons at admission, and a special Mother’s Day commemorative photo is also available.
A schedule of the keeper talks is posted at the admissions area.
The zoo, 500 Niños Drive, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults, $10 for children age 2 to 10 and seniors age 65 and over. Children under age 2 are free. Parking is $6.
Click here for more information, or call 805.962.5339. Connect with the Santa Barbara Zoo on Facebook. Follow the Santa Barbara Zoo on Twitter: @SantaBarbaraZoo.
— Julia McHugh is the Santa Barbara Zoo’s public relations director.